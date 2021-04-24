Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
April 24, 2021

Al-Badr militant arrested in Chrar-e-Sharief

April 24, 2021
Budgam police arrested Al-Badr militant.
An Al-Badr militant was arrested and arms and ammunition recovered from him in possession Budgam, Police said Saturday.

In a statement, Police said that along with 53 RR of Army and 181 Bn CRPF, a joint search operation was launched in Nagbal village of Chrar-e-Sharif.

It said that during search, a recently-joined militant linked with Al-Badr identified as Gulzar Ahmad Bhat of Bathpora Arwani Anantnag was arrested and arms and ammunition recovered from his possession.

A case under FIR No 24/2021 under the relevant sections of the law has been registered at Police Station Chrar-e-Sharif into the case.

