Al-Badr militant arrested in Chrar-e-Sharief

An Al-Badr militant was arrested and arms and ammunition recovered from him in possession Budgam, Police said Saturday.

In a statement, Police said that along with 53 RR of Army and 181 Bn CRPF, a joint search operation was launched in Nagbal village of Chrar-e-Sharif.

It said that during search, a recently-joined militant linked with Al-Badr identified as Gulzar Ahmad Bhat of Bathpora Arwani Anantnag was arrested and arms and ammunition recovered from his possession.

A case under FIR No 24/2021 under the relevant sections of the law has been registered at Police Station Chrar-e-Sharif into the case.