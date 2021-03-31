Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar ,
March 31, 2021

Alert sounded in Gurez village after avalanche hits Kishanganga river

The official also advised the people of the area to not pay attention to any kind of rumors as the district administration is taking all necessary steps.
Representational Photo
Authorities on Wednesday sounded an alert and asked the people to take extra precautions while venturing out after an avalanche hit the Kishanganga river in Gujran village of remote Gurez valley in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

News agency KNO while quoting an official, reported that following the avalanche, top officers, employees of SDRF, revenue department and police have reached the spot even as a warning has been issued for people to avoid going to the riverbank near the spot.

The official said that taking cognizance of the matter, the district authorities sounded an alert and asked local residents to take extra precaution while moving out.

