All 385 panchayats of Kupwara being established as COVID Care Centers

Authorities in Kupwara district have started the process of establishing five-bedded COVID Care Centers in all 385 panchayats across the district.

The move comes after the recent directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to ensure a five,-bed COVID Care Centre in every panchayat of J&K.

COVID-19 Nodal Officer for Kupwara Ghulam Nabi Sheikh told Greater Kashmir that all 385 panchayats across the district were being established as COVID Care Centers while two centres had been made fully functional in the recently-declared red zones of Zurhama B and Poshpora A.

He said that a couple of COVID-19 positive patients in both the panchayats had been already admitted here and were getting treatment.

He said that the beds had been put in place in all panchayats while other arrangements were at full swing and in a week’s time all the centers would be fully functional to benefit those patients who have no option of home isolation.

“These COVID centers will be equipped with necessary medical kits including pulse oxymeters, non-contact thermometer, COVID management kits, KAT kits, oxygen concentrators, bulk oxygen cylinders, flow meter, N95 masks, triple-layer masks, gloves, bed side locker, saline stand and sanitizer,” Sheikh said.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din told Greater Kashmir that the move had come after the directions of LG Manoj Sinha and preparations were at full swing to cater to all 385 panchayats.

He said that these COVID centers would work in consultation with the nearest health centre and panchayat representatives with an aim to strengthen the health infrastructure in rural areas amid the second wave of COVID-19.