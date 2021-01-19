All 483 affected water supply schemes restored: Jal Shakti Department

All 483 water supply schemes affected after the heavy snowfall across the region have been restored, Jal Shakti (PHE) Department Kashmir said Tuesday.

Jal Shakti Department in a statement said that it had restored 257 gravity water supply schemes and 226 lift water supply schemes which were affected after Kashmir witnessed heavy snowfall on January 2 and 3, 2021.

The department in its statement said the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had taken a review with regard to winter preparedness and directed to restore any disruption within 24 hours.

In the aftermath of heavy snowfall between January 2 and 3, the department deputed adequate field staff and machinery at different sites in the entire Kashmir valley for restoration of these schemes to give relief to the general public.

The statement said wherever Lift Water Supply Schemes could not function on account of non-availability of electricity, diesel generators were put in use for operationalisation to provide immediate relief to the general public on account of drinking water supply.

In district Srinagar, restoration works were completed within 24 hours, while in other districts, restoration works had been completed as per the target, it added.

The statement said that during the last few days due to extreme low temperatures, the pipe network system had been damaged on account of freezing of water in certain areas for which restoration works had been completed for most of the schemes and added that for the remaining schemes the restoration work was under progress on a war-footing basis.

The department has also urged the consumers to use water judiciously and in case of any complaint regarding non-availability of water, contact on telephone numbers 0194-2450247, 0194-2477207 for redressal.