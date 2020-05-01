All COVID19 patients recover in Ganderbal

The district administration on Friday said the remaining nine COVID19 patients here were discharged after they were tested negative for the infection.

Medical Superintendent, District Hospital, Dr Yasmeen Kangoo said all the patients who were in the isolation facility at the hospital were discharged after they tested negative for the infection.

She said the authorities will carry out sanitization of the hospital on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal said the district was now COVID19 free. He said all the patients detected in the district earlier have recovered and have been allowed to go home.

“We are glad and relieved that all the COVID19 patients have recovered and have been discharged,” the DC said, adding the efforts of the frontline warriors have yield results.

However, he said, there was no room for complacency even as he lauded the efforts of the health department, police and all other allied departments for working tirelessly to contain spread of coronavirus in the district.

He urged people to follow the advisories and directions from government to stay home and maintain social distance.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal Khalil Ahmed Poswal thanked people for their cooperation.

“Relentless efforts of 5,000 police and CAPF personnel maintaining lockdown orders in district have shown the results,” he said.

The district had reported 14 COVID19 patients, mostly from Guzhama village that has been declared red zone, while as one case was reported from Gutlibagh village, also a red zone.