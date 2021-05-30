All India Services Officers of J&K Cadre condole demise of R. K. Jerath

The former colleagues and friends from the All India Services have expressed grief and shock over the “sudden and untimely” passing away of Dr Ravi Kulbhushan Jerath IAS (Retd).

“It is sad that despite braving the Covid 19 complications for several days he lost the battle of life and has left us all in grief. We don’t find enough words to express our sorrow, and stand together with his family in this difficult period,” All India Service Officers of J&K Cadre said in a joint statement.

“We pray to the Almighty to give enough strength to them to bear this irreparable loss. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Recalling their long association with Dr Ravi K Jerath, they said that the deceased was a very simple, down to earth and humble person, dignified in his conduct and always willing to lend a helping hand to the needy. “Most of us had the good fortune of interacting with him socially and enjoying his sense of humour, company and hospitality. We shall all miss him.”

Dr Jerath was a great asset to the State Administration during very testing times while serving in various capacities and post-retirement as the State Vigilance Commissioner, they said. His book as an insider on Public Administration in India was well received for its plain speaking and objectivity.

“His sudden departure is a great loss to us personally and to the civil society. We pray that the departed soul rests in peace.”