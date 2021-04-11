Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 11, 2021, 12:44 PM

All J&K schools to remain closed till April 18: LG Sinha

Earlier, on April 4, the LG had announced closure of schools for classes 1-9 for two weeks and a week for classes 10-12.
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday extended the closure of schools for classes 10-12 for another week till April 18 in view of a continuous spike in COVID-19 infections in the union territory, Office of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha tweeted this afternoon.

“In view of the continuing spike in the reported cases of infection, all schools in the UT of #JammuAndKashmir shall continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus / in-person education to the students of all classes (i.e., up to and including Class 12), till 18/04/2021,” the LG’s office wrote on its Twitter handle.

Earlier, on April 4, the LG had announced closure of schools for classes 1-9 for two weeks and a week for classes 10-12.

