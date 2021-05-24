All police personnel vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kupwara; infections among cops down 97%

All police personnel posted in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have received both the COVID-19 vaccine doses as a result of which the incidence of cases among the personnel in the district has come down by over 97 percent as compared to last year, officials said on Monday.

The officials told Greater Kashmir that all 3,500 personnel posted in Police District Kupwara have been administered both the vaccine doses since the vaccination drive was started in the district earlier this year.

Consequently, a mere three cases have been reported in the police force across the district this year as compares to at least 112 cases last year, an official said.

A senior police officer posted in the district while confirming the development to Greater Kashmir, said that police personnel being frontline warriors always remain at the risk of infection.

However, the COVID-19 vaccination had yielded the desired results as only three personnel had tested positive this year, he said.

“It is a living example and encouraging for those who don’t come forward and are still apprehensive about taking the COVID-29 vaccine. Had they (police personnel) not been administered the vaccine, things could have been altogether different,” he added.

While the policemen posted in PD Kupwara have received both the doses, all police personnel in Police District Handwara have been administered the first COVID-19 vaccine dose, an official said.

He said the process of administering the 2nd dose is going on and is expected to be completed soon.

As per official records, among the 1,400 police personnel in PD Handwara, all of whom have received the first COVID-19 dose, only 12 have been reported positive this year as compared to last year’s hundred odd cases.

“At the outset I had some reservations but now I am much relaxed and feel safe after taking the 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccine,” a cop posted in the police district said.