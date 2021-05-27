All policemen in Kupwara receive 2nd Covid jab

At least 112 Covid positive cases were reported last year in Police district Kupwara but this year the number has drastically come down and only three cases have been reported so far.

According to official figures, among the 3500 police personnel across Police District Kupwara only three have been reported positive while all have received the second jab of Covid vaccine.

A senior Police officer said that police personnel being frontline warriors remain always at risk to Covid but after taking the jab things had changed in Kupwara police district and only three personnel were found Covid positive this year.

“It is a living example and encouraging for those who don’t come forward and are still apprehensive about taking Covid vaccine. Had they not been administered the vaccine, things could have been altogether different,” said.

Meanwhile in Handwara police district all police personnel have been administered the first jab of Covid vaccine while the process for the second jab was going on smoothly and it was expected that the target would be achieved soon.

As per records, all 1400 police personnel in Handwara police district have received Covid jab with the result only a dozen have been reported Covid positive this year compared to last year’s hundred odd cases.