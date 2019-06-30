Alleged kidnapper who escaped from police custody in Ganderbal apprehended

A youth accused of kidnapping a girl who escaped from police custody on Friday in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir was apprehended by the police, an official said today.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

DySP headquarters Ganderbal Fahad Tak said that Mohammad Saleem Dar (21) of Anchar Soura who had escaped from custody was apprehended on Saturday.

“We have apprehended the youth who had escaped from police custody while being produced before Court on Friday within 24 hours,” the DySP told Greater Kashmir.

Also Read | Congrats SDA

Dar was arrested in connection with an FIR number 136/2019 under section 363 RPC registered at police station Ganderbal.

Police had launched a manhunt to nab him after he managed to escape from police custody while being produced before district Court Ganderbal on Friday.