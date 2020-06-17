Allow formation of Parents' Associations: DSEJ to Pvt Schools

Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has instructed private schools to allow parents to form associations for taking up issues of the students with management of the institutions.

The move comes amid the complaints from parents against the schools over arbitrary hike in fee structure.

The DSEJ has issued instructions that the parents’ associations must consist of a parent of each student enrolled in the respective schools.

“The parents associations shall be asked to nominate at least 10 members through consensus or election through online mode,” reads an advisory.

Over the years, majority of the schools have discouraged formation of parents’ association which usually takes up issues related to studies of their wards in the schools.

The advisory encourages the parents to become members of these associations.

“The schools will devise a mechanism to take written consent or nomination of each parent and the 10 members shall be associated by the management committees of all private schools for taking important policy decisions,” it reads.

Earlier the DSEJ advised the schools to refrain from taking online classes of students for long duration citing that it will have ill effects on the health of students.

The directorate has also instructed the private schools to display the fee structure on school websites. The move has been initiated to ensure transparency in the functioning of the schools and make parents part of decision making policies of the schools.

Meanwhile, the Directorate has also asked the schools affiliated to any educational board to fill in the details on the departmental portal and also apply for recognition certificate in case the schools have not obtained such certificates so far.

“All pre-primary schools functioning without permission must immediately apply for the same failing which they shall not be allowed to function,” the advisory reads.