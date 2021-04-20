Altaf Bukhari asks Govt to address issues of CBSE, NCERT students

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Tuesday said that the Education department should address the pressing issues of the students who had succeeded in the CBSE 10th standard examinations and were being denied admissions in various higher secondary schools teaching NCERT syllabus.

A statement of Apni Party issued here quoted Bukhari as saying said that the difference in the completion of sessions of the two central boards should not become an impediment for the students who aspire to opt for NCERT or CBSE by getting admissions in the government or private academic institutions across J&K.

“The Education department should address the grievances of such students who have to face immense inconvenience in getting admissions in their convenient institutions,” he said.

Bukhari said the administration should come up with a workable policy so that these students are accommodated in the same fashion as those who had passed from NCERT schools and vice versa.

“It is the responsibility of the Educational department to resolve this issue at the earliest and ensure that the precious time of students is not lost to the imperviousness and administrative loopholes,” he said.

Bukhari said that the students across J&K should be facilitated to pursue their studies without involving them in any kind of unwanted procedural wrangles. “We have already suffered huge academic loss during the last over three decades of turmoil and the administration should now wake up from its deep slumber and chalk out a permanent solution to this pressing problem,” he said.