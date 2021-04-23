Altaf Bukhari cautions Govt against complacency in COVID-19 fight

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Friday raised serious concerns over the infrastructural deficiencies in the healthcare sector, particularly the insufficient oxygen supply in hospitals amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari said that the second wave of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc in various cities in the country that were supposed to be having adequate medical facilities available for its residents. However, he said that the situation has turned extremely grim.

“If an outbreak of such a magnitude takes place in J&K, I fear that the fatalities will be much higher because our medical facilities are meager in comparison with Delhi or other states in the country,” Bukhari said.

He said that the immediate pre-emptive measures were imperative to tackle the situation beforehand and the administration must dispatch medical teams to various hospitals to take the cognisance of the situation.

“The administrative preparations to face any eventuality need to be made as soon as possible. Today’s complacence can have serious repercussions for tomorrow. Medical facilities particularly oxygen cylinders, ventilators, COVID-19 special ambulances and drugs like Remdesivir must be made available in all hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir without delay,” Bukhari said.

He said that the government should ensure that all COVID-19 related SOPs are followed in letter and spirit so that the chain of dreadful virus is stemmed from spreading across J&K.

“The administration should see to it that all COVID-19 guidelines are followed strictly besides inoculation drives are carried out speedily. The need of the hour is to go for massive awareness campaigns through print and electronic media so that the people are counseled and apprehensions allayed accordingly,” he said.

Bukhari said that besides all these precautionary measures, the government must also ensure that the patients suffering from other chronic disease do not suffer and special separate facilities should be kept for them as well.