Altaf Bukhari censures J&K Govt for applying SRO-202 on in-service recruits

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Tuesday censured the J&K government for neglecting the genuine grievances of the in-service candidates who were being deprived of their rightful claims due to the implementation of SRO-202.

Bukhari also urged Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene into the speedy clearance of the antecedents of MBBS doctors who had returned last year after completing their degrees from different medical colleges of Pakistan.

An Apni Party statement issued here quoted Bukhari while speaking to a delegation of the in-service candidates working in different departments in J&K as saying that the application of SRO-202 on the in-service candidates who had opted for different services after going through the direct recruitment of Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) was sheer injustice.

“These candidates have been unjustifiably categorised under SRO-202. Their salaries stand nominal devoid of any increment or allowances for two more years while they have already completed their probation period and have gained much higher grade pay in their receptive departments,” he said in the statement.

The statement said that Bukhari assured the delegates that all their grievances would be brought into consideration of the Lt Governor to mitigate their sufferings at the earliest.

It said that he expressed deep concern over the ramifications of SRO-202 on all the qualified youth who after toiling hard get absorbed in the government sector in J&K.

“The condition of government employees who face the brunt of such unfavorable policies is appalling. SRO-202 is detrimental to youth welfare and thus a sense of alienation is on the rise. Apni Party reiterates its demand for complete removal of such a regressive SRO,” Bukhari said in the statement.

It said that he also appealed the Lt Governor to intervene personally into the genuine grievance of the MBBS students who had completed their degrees from different medical colleges of Pakistan but were being pushed from pillar to post for clearance of their verification.

“There are bright and promising doctors whose only sin is that they have completed their medical degree from different colleges of Pakistan. I request the Lt Governor for his kind intervention so that the Home department clears their antecedents on priority basis,” he said in the statement.

Bukhari said that the delay in clearance of their verification in the Home department had not only impeded their future prospectus but also created frustration among their families who had pinned high hopes on their wards.

“These doctors are in possession of valid passports but their verification is still being delayed by the Police department which bars them from appearing in the MCI examination a mandatory prerequisite for their practices in J&K and elsewhere in the country. I appeal the Lt Governor to intervene and resolve the grievances of these bright medics who want to contribute in the betterment of our healthcare system,” he said in the statement.