Altaf Bukhari chairs maiden executive party meet in Jammu

Demands comprehensive economic package for revival of J&K’s shattered economy
Chairing the maiden executive party meeting here, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari Wednesday demanded economic package for people associated with business and trade.

“The government should support the business community, traders, small shopkeepers, people associated with tourism industry, industrialist and the farmers, with an economic package to revive shattered economy. It will help to infuse new life to the sinking market and generate employment opportunities,” said Bukhari, in a statement.

He said the government should frame a comprehensive policy to overcome the losses suffered by people, recalling that many also lost employment in organised and unorganized sector, too.

The executive members who attended the meeting included GH Mir, Aijaz Ahmed Khan, Choudhary Zulfikar Ali, Usman Majeed, Vijay Bakaya, Vikram Malhotra, Manjit Singh, Syed Asgar Ali and Namrita Sharma. Besides, the meeting was also attended by JKAP senior leader Muhammed Dilawar Mir. Meanwhile, Ex-MLAs Kamal Arora and Mumtaz Khan joined the meeting as special invites.

During the meeting, Bukhari was appraised about issues of Jammu division. Intensifying their political activities, the JKAP executive meeting decided to launch membership drive and constitute district level committees. Besides, outreach programmes will also be organised at different levels in J&K.

Bukhari directed the leaders to highlight the issues of public concern while remaining in the field among people. In the absence of an elected Government, the JKAP leaders were directed to work as a bridge to facilitate redressal of their issues of people.

