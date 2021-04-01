Altaf Bukhari condoles demise of Dr Saleem Wani's father

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday expressed profound condolences over the demise of Abdul Gani Wani, the father of valley’s renowned Urologist and Kidney transplant surgeon Dr Saleem Wani, who passed away today after a brief illness at his residence in Dana Mazaar, Srinagar.

In a condolence message issued here, Bukhari said that the deceased was a noble soul who was known for his philanthropy and kind nature.

“I pray for eternal peace to the departed soul and express my deep solidarity with the bereaved family in this time of grief,” Bukhari prayed.