Apni Party President, Altaf Bukhari on Sunday condoled the demise of Ghulam Mohi-u-Din Wani, brother-in-law of the party Vice President, Usman Majid.

In a condolence message, Bukhari described the deceased as a renowned socio-political activist whose contribution in development of Bandipora would be remembered by one and all. “I pray to almighty Allah for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved to bear the loss,” he said.