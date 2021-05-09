Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 9, 2021, 10:45 PM

Altaf Bukhari condoles demise of grandfather, uncle of Umar Bhat

UPDATED: May 9, 2021, 10:45 PM
Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Sunday expressed condolences over the demise of Ghulam Ahmad Wani and Bashir Ahmad Bhat, grandfather and paternal uncle of social activist Umar Bhat, both of who passed away on Saturday.

In a condolence message issued here, Bukhari termed their demise as a huge loss and heart-wrenching for their families.

Army set up a 20 bedded facility centre for mild to moderate COVID-19 patients at Baramulla and Uri

He said that the deceased souls were gentlemen known for their humble and generous nature.

“The words shall fail to describe the pain felt by the bereaved family. My deep solidarity is with them in this hour of grief,” Bukhari said.

