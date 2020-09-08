Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: September 9, 2020, 12:04 AM

Altaf Bukhari condoles demise of Mir Ghulam Rasool

Expresses solidarity with FCIK president
Apni Party (AP) president Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of Mir Ghulam Rasool, father of Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Federation Chamber of Industries of Kashmir (FCIK) who passed away after a brief spell of illness at his residence at Chinar Colony Baghat here.

In a statement, Bukhari expressed heartfelt condolences to the Mir family and expressed solidarity with the bereaved. “Late Mir Saheb was a noble person who shall always be remembered for his social and philanthropic activities,” he added.

Bukhari also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and endurance for his bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Related News