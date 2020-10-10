Altaf Bukhari condoles demise of Mirza

Apni Party President, Altaf Bukhari on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Aijaz Ahmad Mirza, Peoples Democratic Party district president Rajouri. Bukhari termed the demise of Mirza as a personal loss. “Mirza was a noble, kind hearted and a down-to-earth person who would always extend helping hand to needy,” said Bukhari.

He said Mirza was full of compassion and zeal for serving humanity and his contribution as an astute officer and his brief stint in politics would be remembered in Rajouri and its adjoining areas.

Other party leaders who condoled the demise included GH Mir, Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Choudhary Zulfikar Ali, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Usman Majid, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Vijay Bakaya, Abdul Majeed Padder, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Manjit Singh, Javid Hassan Baig, Jagmohan Singh Raina and others. The party’s senior leader including Muhammed Dilawar Mir, GH Bhawan, Choudhary Qamar Hussain, Yawar Dilawar Mir and others also condoled the demise.