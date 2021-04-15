Altaf Bukhari condoles demise of Muneer Hussain

Apni Party President AltafBukhari Tuesday expressed shock over the demise of MuneerHussain, the brother of former MLA Rajouri and senior Apni Party leader QamarChoudhary who passed away on Thursday after a brief spell of illness.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that the deceased was a retired Police official who was later involved with various social activities.

Bukhari expressed solidarity with the Apni Party leader QamarChoudhary in this hour of grief.

“I pray to Almighty Allah to give eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved,” he said.