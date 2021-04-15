Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
UPDATED: April 16, 2021, 2:10 AM

Altaf Bukhari condoles demise of Muneer Hussain

GK News Network
UPDATED: April 16, 2021, 2:10 AM
File Photo: Mir Imran/GK
File Photo: Mir Imran/GK

Apni Party President AltafBukhari Tuesday expressed shock over the demise of MuneerHussain, the brother of former MLA Rajouri and senior Apni Party leader QamarChoudhary who passed away on Thursday after a brief spell of illness.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that the deceased was a retired Police official who was later involved with various social activities.

Trending News

Absconding drug peddler arrested in Kulgam: Police

Drug peddlers arrested in Anantnag, Budgam

Lecture in CUK on 400th birth anniversary Guru Tegh Bahadur.

CUK's DSW holds extension lecture

KMI urges people to adopt COVID SOPs

Bukhari expressed solidarity with the Apni Party leader QamarChoudhary in this hour of grief.

“I pray to Almighty Allah to give eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved,” he said.

Related News