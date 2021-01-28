Altaf Bukhari condoles demise of Peer Syed Yusuf Shah

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Thursday expressed grief over the demise of the distinguished religious personality Peer Syed Yusuf Shah, Khaleefa-e-NaqshbandiSahab, who breathed his last at his ancestral residence in Waliwar-Lar in district Ganderbal.

A statement of Apni Party issued here quoted Bukhari as saying that he was a well-known religious personality whose services to the shrine of Syed Peer Akbar Shah Sahab and to the devotees visiting there would be remembered by and one all.

“Peer Sahab was a beacon of light for the general people. His social services apart from religious ones indicate his adherence to the values of philanthropy, peace and brotherhood. I pray to Almighty Allah to bestow him with eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family,” Bukhari said in the statement.