Altaf Bukhari condoles demise of Peer Syed Yusuf Shah

File Photo: Mir Imran/GK
Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Thursday expressed grief over the demise of the distinguished religious personality Peer Syed Yusuf Shah, Khaleefa-e-NaqshbandiSahab, who breathed his last at his ancestral residence in Waliwar-Lar in district Ganderbal.

A statement of Apni Party issued here quoted Bukhari as saying that he was a well-known religious personality whose services to the shrine of Syed Peer Akbar Shah Sahab and to the devotees visiting there would be remembered by and one all.

