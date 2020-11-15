Altaf Bukhari condoles demise of Rather

Apni Party President, Altaf Bukhari on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of Abdul Rahim Rather, senior party worker from Ikhrajpora here.

In a condolence message, Bukhari described the deceased as a thorough gentleman and a well-known social activist who shall be remembered for his philanthropic activities. Bukhari expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. Meanwhile, a condolence meeting was held at the party office here wherein special prayers were held for the deceased. Senior party functionaries and ward presidents of zone Amirakadal also participated in this condolence meeting.