Altaf Bukhari congratulates class 12th meritorious students

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Tuesday felicitated the young students of Jammu and Kashmir who had brought laurels in the class 12th examinations.

A statement of Apni Party issued here quoted Bukhari as saying that it was a moment of pride and happiness for the students, parents and the teachers’ community whose joint efforts had determined the significant success rate achieved in this examination.

“The efforts and flair of these meritorious students is commendable. I firmly believe that their ability and positive thought will help them achieve new heights in their lives ahead,” he said.

Bukhari said that the disappointment faced by those students who were unable to qualify or have scored less marks in this examination was understandable but they should not lose their hearts and continue to put in their best till they improve their grades.

“I am sure they will definitely improve in future and this temporary fall will further inspire them to work even harder. I wish them luck,” he said.