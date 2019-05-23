Altaf Bukhari congratulates Farooq Abdullah for his Lok Sabha win

Former finance minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday congratulated the National Conference especially its president Dr Farooq Abdullah for winning Lok Sabha elections.

Bukhari also extended felicitations to Narendra Modi and BJP leadership for achieving a historic mandate on the second consecutive time in the country.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari observed: “We must respect peoples verdict. There is yearning for change in Jammu and Kashmir. It is time for other parties to introspect for their dismal performance.”

He said the poll results in Kashmir indicate the electorate’s desire for a change. “For BJP leadership my earnest appeal would be to review its policies and try to reach out to the bruised psyche of people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he remarked.