Altaf Bukhari congratulates J&K NEET qualifiers

Apni Party President Syed Muhammed Altaf Bukhari on Saturday congratulated the students of Jammu and Kashmir who have successfully qualified the prestigious NEET examination, this year.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari said that the youth of J&K have immense potential and they have always proven their mettle in almost every field including the top level competitive examinations within J&K as well as at national level.

“I on behalf of my entire Party felicitate the students of J&K who have made their families, teachers and trouble-torn society proud with their success at the national level,” Bukhari remarked.