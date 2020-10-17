Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 18, 2020, 2:00 AM

Altaf Bukhari congratulates J&K NEET qualifiers

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari
Apni Party President Syed Muhammed Altaf Bukhari on Saturday congratulated the students of Jammu and Kashmir who have successfully qualified the prestigious NEET examination, this year.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari said that the youth of J&K have immense potential and they have always proven their mettle in almost every field including the top level competitive examinations within J&K as well as at national level.

 “I on behalf of my entire Party felicitate the students of J&K who have made their families, teachers and trouble-torn society proud with their success at the national level,” Bukhari remarked.

