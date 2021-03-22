Altaf Bukhari demands fast-track probe into Rawalpora man's death

Apni Party President AltafBukhari Monday expressed grief over the mysterious death of ZahidAmeen Baba son of Muhammad Amin Baba who went missing from his residence at Yayil-Wanbal since Saturday afternoon and was found mysteriously dead inside a car at Gangbugh.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that Bukhari conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family while simultaneously urging that the administration to initiate a prompt and impartial investigation in the matter so that the perpetrators are brought to book.

“We pray for the eternal peace to the departed soul and express our solidarity with the bereaved family in this time of distress. We also urge the district administration to start a fast-track investigation in this matter and bring the culprits of this heinous crime to book,” Bukhari said. On Bukhari’s directions, senior leader and Apni Party CorporatorRawalpora Muhammad Ashraf Dar visited the bereaved family and expressed solidarity with them on behalf of Apni Party.