Altaf Bukhari demands special package for hailstorm-hit orchardists, farmers

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Saturday demanded a special package for the orchardists and farmers in general for the losses suffered by them due to incessant rains and hailstorm across Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari expressed serious concern over the immense losses incurred by the fruit growers and farming community, especially in the north and south Kashmir and urged the government to assess the damages and provide adequate compensation accordingly.

He said that it was the prime obligation of the government to resolve the sufferings of the distressed orchardists and farmers who form the backbone of J&K’s agriculture and horticulture-based economy.

Bukhari said that the government should press into service the field officials of the Revenue, Agriculture and Horticulture departments for an on-spot assessment of the damages suffered by the farmers and orchardists across Kashmir.

“The fruit growers and farmers are under tremendous stress because of the damages caused by the recent hailstorm. I appeal to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to come up with a comprehensive relief package for the affected farmers so that their burdens are lessened to a certain extent,” he said.

Bukhari also pleaded that the agricultural loans taken by the hailstorm-affected farmers and fruit growers need to be rescheduled while keeping in view the current edgy circumstances caused by the prevailing pandemic.

“The burden of bad loans is bound to deteriorate the situation for the fruit growers and farmers who are not sure of a copious crop and fruits this year. The government must consider the case of this nimble section of our society on humanitarian grounds and make provisions to reschedule their bank loans while extending the facility of soft loans in their favour,” he said.

Bukhari also stressed a supplementary financial assistance for the farmers and orchardists to enable them to have necessary agricultural and horticulture supplies required for saving their remaining crops.

“The J&K government should take all the necessary measures to help the distressed farmers and orchardists to cope up with the current crisis. The government should also implement the crop insurance scheme and help out the affected farmers and orchardists who have lost a major portion of their crops to the weather vagaries this year,” he said.