Altaf Bukhari demands SRO-103 rollback

Apni Party President AltafBukhari Saturday reacted to the enforcement of SRO-103 that has “unjustifiably” reduced the age bar for civil services aspirants by five years.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari termed the new rules “arbitrary” in nature and demanded immediate rollback of SRO-103.

He said the implementation of this SRO will not only impede the participation of those KAS aspirants who have crossed the age limit of 32 but also add to the rising levels of frustration among the unemployed youth in J&K.

“It will be sheer injustice with aspirants who for the past five years have toiled hard to participate in the upcoming KAS-2021 exam,” Bukhari said in the statement. “There is no reason to reduce the age limit of civil services aspirants to 32 when the upper age limit in rest of the country even exceeds 38 and 40.”

He appealed the Government of India and Lt Governor ManojSinha to address the genuine grievances of the civil services aspirants of J&K by repealing SRO-103.

Bukhari also urged the Bar Council of India to establish its examination centre at Srinagar to enable the law professionals to appear in the upcoming All India Bar Examination (AIBE).

“The inclement weather has already wreaked havoc here and it will save the travel charges of hundreds of aspirants who desire to appear in AIBE examination if an exclusive examination centre is set up at Srinagar,” he said in the statement.

Meanwhile, prominent political activists from different parts of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district joined Apni Party’s at its Srinagar office, the Apni Party statement said.

“We have witnessed a political impasse from long and that too was preceded by a politics of failures. Now we see a political awakening among the people and that is all visible here today. I, along with my party are committed for the holistic socio-economic and political development of J&K that has earlier faced a gridlock for so many years,” the statement quoted Bukhari while addressing the new entrants as saying.