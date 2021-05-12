Kashmir, Today's Paper
May 12, 2021

Altaf Bukhari extends Eid greetings,

urges people to follow COVID-19 SOPs
Apni Party President  Altaf Bukhari Wednesday extended hearty greetings to the people of J&K on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his felicitation message, Bukhari said that the day of Eid is a moment wherein we thank Almighty Allah for the blessings bestowed on us and also make an effort to share them with the poor and weaker sections in our society.

“Eid symbolizes the real essence of a festivity wherein we take care of those who need our help. This celebration is meant to bring hope and smile on everyone’s face. I believe that on this sacred day our worries will end and Almighty Allah will relieve us from the trials of this pandemic,” he said.

Bukhari also urged the J&K administration to ensure that an ample supply of essential services is made available to people, besides providing an uninterrupted electric and water supply during the Eid festival.

He also beseeched the people to observe all mandatory SOPs and to avoid lax attitude as the J&K is still grappling with the COVID-19 crisis.

“It is imperative to avoid I’m-all-right-jack defiance, when we are fully aware that a dreaded virus is wreaking havoc everywhere. I would also request the parents that they should guard their children from going out needlessly and try to make this Eid a healthy and joyous moment for their families,” he said.

