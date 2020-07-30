Altaf Bukhari extends greetings on eve of Eid

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari Thursday extended greetings to people on eve of Eid-ul-Adha, wishing them well-being and prosperity.

In his message, Bukhari said: “Eid gives us the message of love, unity and brotherhood. Sharing happiness increases them. Extending help to the poor and needy will also usher happiness in people’s lives. In view of COVID19 pandemic, I appeal to people to observe this festival with utmost caution and abide by health protocols.”

Other JKAP leaders including Ghulam Hassan Mir, Muhammad Dilawar Mir, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Vijay Bakaya, Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Choudhary Zulfikar Ali and others also extended warm greetings to people on the eve of the holy occasion.