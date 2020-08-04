Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 5, 2020, 12:09 AM

Altaf Bukhari felicitates JK candidates for cracking UPSC exams

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 5, 2020, 12:09 AM
Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday felicitated all candidates from Jammu and Kashmir who cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service exam-2019.

In a statement, Bukhari said their success has vindicated his belief in the capabilities and potential of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The young boys and girls who achieved this milestone today despite most of them being from humble backgrounds and without any special support is commendable and an inspiration for our promising youth who aspire to crack this prestigious exam,” he said.

The JKAP president said that most of these candidates had similar backgrounds and one thing in common. “A desire to do something extraordinary in their lives through hard work and commitment. I want to congratulate the parents of these candidates who dedicated their lives for a prosperous future for their children,” he added.

