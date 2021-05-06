Altaf Bukhari felicitates people on Jumat-ul-Vida

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Thursday greeted the people of J&K on the auspicious occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari said that Juma-tul-Vida holds a special position for Muslims which is observed at the culmination of the Ramadan wherein people used to offer Friday prayers in mammoth congregations.

“On this day Muslims around the world pray for the acceptance of their prayers and good deeds done in the holy month and also seek blessings from Almighty Allah for their families, friends and humanity at large,” he said.

Bukhari said that in the time of COVID-19 pandemic much has changed and people are supposed to follow the SOPs with diligence.

“We may have to follow COVID-19 guidelines but that will not stop us to pray for the health and well-being of everyone. I implore every single Muslim to pray for the humanity and ask Allah to end this pandemic and ease our lives as before,” he said.