Altaf Bukhari, G A Mir, others greet people on Shab-e-Barat

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari and Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, and Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G A Mir Sunday greeted people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari said that during this blessed night, countless bounties of the Almighty Allah descended down to this world; so it is a moment of great opportunity for us to pray for our families, friends and the society at large.

“We should observe prayers in this night and supplicate that our hearts become free from malice, envy or hatred. We should pray to Almighty Allah that this night brings peace, prosperity and brotherhood in our region,” he said

Bukhari also said that people should not forget the poor and needy on this occasion. “If we have means we should extend all possible help to our poor and needy neighbors, both on humanitarian and religious grounds.”

Apni Party senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir also greeted people on Shab-e-Barat.

Mir described the occasion as an opportunity to seek Almighty Allah’s mercy and pray for the peace and well being of the entire humanity.

“During the holy night of prayers, we should vow to be compassionate and work towards strengthening the bonds of brotherhood, love and amity among the people,” he said.

JKPCC President G A Mir greeted the people on the observance of Shab-e-Barat and expressed hope that it would be a harbinger of peace, stability and prosperity of the people.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth State Secretary Arif Laigaroo extended his greetings and wishes to the people on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

“My sincere request to the people is to stay at home with their families and continue practicing social distancing in view of coronavirus pandemic,” he said. “May this Shab-e-Barat bring mercy, blessing, benefit, pardon and forgiveness of the Allah on the people.”