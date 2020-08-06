Altaf Bukhari, GH Mir condemn killing of Sarpanch

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari on Thursday condemned the killing of Sarpanch, Sajad Ahmad Khanday of Vessu-Qazigund in south Kashmir.

In a statement, Bukhari observed that violence in any of its manifestations was not going to yield anything for the people except for death and destruction. “Today’s cowardly attack on a grassroots level representative has added to the fear psychosis among the Panchayat representatives and other political activists who witnessed three such attacks in the last 10 days,” he said, urging the government to take cognizance of the incident.

Bukhari said the elements inimical to peace and prosperity in J&K should not be allowed to go scot free and the administration must identify and nab the culprits behind such attacks and book them under stringent laws.

“We have witnessed enough death and devastation and now this cycle of violence should end somewhere so that people of J&K heave a sigh of relief. We cannot afford the loss of another generation,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, JKAP leader Ghulam Hassan Mir also condemned the killing. He said killing of the Sarpach was an act against the democracy.