Altaf Bukhari grieved over demise of Bhat

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of a party worker, Muhammad Maqbool Bhat. Bhat passed away at his residence in Natipora here on Tuesday evening.

In a condolence message, Bukhari said Bhat was a through gentleman who had dedicated his life for the welfare of people of his area. “He was a noble soul who always worked tirelessly for mitigation of problems faced by people in his area,” Bukhari said.

The JKAP President expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Other party leaders like Muhammad Dilawar Mir, Muhammad Ashraf Mir, Sheikh Noor Muhammad, Irfan Naqeb, Mudasir Amin, Muhammad Ashraf Dar and others also condoled the demise.