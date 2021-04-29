Altaf Bukhari grieved over demise of mother of Usman Majid

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday conveyed his heart-felt condolences over the demise of mother of Apni Party Vice President Usman Majid, who passed away after a brief spell of illness at her residence in Bandipora.

In a condolence message issued here, Bukhari termed the demise of mother of Usman Majid a personal loss and said that the departed soul was a virtuous lady who was very hospitable and humble in nature.

Besides Party’s President, Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Former Minister and Senior Party leader Mohammad Dilawar Mir, Vice Presidents Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Ajaz Khan and Ch Zulfikar Ali, along with other party office bearers and DDC members also expressed their condolence.

“Moreover, Apni Party leadership also expressed their profound solidarity with Usman Majid and his family in this time of distress. We pray for the eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss,” the leadership prayed.