Altaf Bukhari grieved over demise of noted political activist Daljeet Singh Nani

Former finance minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of noted socio-political activist Daljeet Singh alias Nani Ji who passed away after a brief spell of illness this morning.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and associates of Late Nani Ji. The deceased would always highlight the issues of basic amenities of his area Mehjoor Nagar especially confronting the inhabitants of his locality Malik Lane,” Bukhari remarked.

The former minister visited the residence of deceased in Mehjoor Nagar where he recalled his association with him and described him a thorough gentleman who always raised and tirelessly worked for the fulfillment of public welfare issues. “He would also highlight the collective concerns of his community at different forums available to him.”

Bukhari prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and extended solidarity with the bereaved family at this time of grief. “I pray for the eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family, his friends and associates to bear this irreparable loss,” he said in a condolence message issued here.

A condolence meeting of prominent workers was held at the private office of Bukhari at Shiekhbagh in which rich tributes were paid to the departed soul. Meanwhile, on the directions of Bukhari, a delegation of his prominent workers led by Mohammad Ashraf Dar also visited the residence the deceased and expressed their all possible support to the family.