UPDATED: October 21, 2020, 12:08 AM

Altaf Bukhari grieved over demise of Rafi Mir's brother-in-law

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 21, 2020, 12:08 AM
Apni Party President, Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday condoled the demise of Ghulam Hassan Mir, brother-in-law of the senior party leader, Rafi Ahmad Mir.

In his condolence message, Bukhari described the deceased as a noble person who was known for his interests in agricultural and horticultural activities in his native area of Sallar in Anantnag district.

“I stand in solidarity with my party colleague and friend Rafi Ahmad Mir, his family, relatives and friends and pray to almighty Allah to give eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss,” he said.

