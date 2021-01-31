Altaf Bukhari grieved over Muhammad Hussian Jugwal's demise

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Sunday expressed grief over the demise of prominent social worker and retired Master Muhammad Hussain Jugwal, who passed away at his residence in Baramulla Saturday evening.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that in his condolence message, Bukhari described Jugwal’s demise as a huge personal loss for him and his family. “Late Muhammad Hussain Jugwal was an epitome of amity, love and compassion. He was a longtime associate of our family and a mentor who always stood with us in thick and thin. He shall be always remembered in his vast social circles for his humility and helping nature,” he said.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Bukhari prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to his family.