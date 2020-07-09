Altaf Bukhari, Hakim Yaseen, Tarigami condemn B'pora killings

Several political parties on Thursday condemned the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Waseem Bari, his father and brother in Bandipora.

In a statement, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari termed the incident as highly deplorable and demanded that the “perpetrators of this heinous act should be brought to justice.” “We strongly condemn this ghastly attack which resulted in the death of three members of the same family. Such shameful and mindless incidents shall achieve nothing except for more miseries for common people,” Bukhari said.

The JKAP President said there was no justification to kill anybody and violence in all its manifestation has no place in any civilized society.

“Political process in violence-hit Kashmir is itself a difficult task and the activists cutting across political lines are risking their lives and doing their bit to strengthen peace process,” Bukhari said, while demanding immediate review of security cover of all political activists. Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Bukhari prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and courage to the other members of the bereaved family.

“The JKAP expresses deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the BJP leader and expresses solidarity with them at this time of grief,” he said.

Chairman Peoples Democratic Front Hakeem Yaseen also condemned the killings.

In a statement, Yaseen said killing of a human being was against tenants of all religions.

He said no religion permits killing of any unarmed human being. He said in a democratic set up there was freedom of expression and will guaranteed under Constitution.

Yaseen said dissent and difference of opinion was the essence of a democratic system, which can be replied and countered through democratic means only. Yaseen said people of J&K have every right to express their socio-political aspirations through democratic means and can in no way be cowed down and silenced on gun point or through coercion. “The killing of unarmed human being does not behove in a civilized society. I convey my heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family and pray for peace to the departed souls,” said Yaseen. CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami while condemning the killings said there was no justification to kill anybody and violence has no place in any civilized society. “The brutal incident has deeply shaken entire Kashmir Valley. The remaining family members of the victims will have to bear a lifelong pain. We condemn these killings in the strongest words and express deep sympathy with the bereaved family,” Tarigami said.