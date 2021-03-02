Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 3, 2021, 12:07 AM

Altaf Bukhari nominates Ajaz Kazmi as President Apni Trade Union

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 3, 2021, 12:07 AM
File Photo: Mir Imran/GK
File Photo: Mir Imran/GK
Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Hangul census 2021 on cards

Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Farooq Abdullah challenges ED order attaching his properties, case to be heard on March 8

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti on March 15 in money laundering case

The area, he said, has been cordoned off and further investigations have been taken up.. [Screengrab]

Suspected militants trigger low-intensity IED blast in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Tuesday nominated senior trade union leader Ajaz Kazmi as the President of Jammu and Kashmir Apni Trade Union (ATU), a frontal organisation of the party.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said Kazmi has served as the general secretary of Power Employees Union Jammu besides being the former coordinator of Employees Joint Action Committee. It said that he is known for being bold and fearless representative of the employees and other constituents of trade unions across J&K.

Related News