Altaf Bukhari nominates Ajaz Kazmi as President Apni Trade Union

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Tuesday nominated senior trade union leader Ajaz Kazmi as the President of Jammu and Kashmir Apni Trade Union (ATU), a frontal organisation of the party.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said Kazmi has served as the general secretary of Power Employees Union Jammu besides being the former coordinator of Employees Joint Action Committee. It said that he is known for being bold and fearless representative of the employees and other constituents of trade unions across J&K.