Altaf Bukhari, others condole demise

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari on Friday expressed grief over the demise of KAS officer Tassaduq Jeelani.

In his condolence message, Bukhari expressed solidarity with the bereaved family, friends and colleagues of the deceased officer.

“Tassaduq Jeelani’s death due to post COVID complications has once again underscored the need for adopting utmost precautions against this deadly disease. I once again appeal people to strictly adhere to the COVID guidelines and follow social and health protocols in order to save precious human lives,” the JKAP president remarked.

Bukhari prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to his family and friends to bear the irreparable loss.

EJAC

Meanwhile, President EJAC Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam also condoled Jeelani’s demise. Paying tributes to the deceased on behalf of EJAC, Fayaz termed Tasaduq an extraordinary officer who always worked for the betterment and welfare of employees and whole society in general. Fayaz said Tasaduq’s demise has left a big void in the administration. He prayed to Allah to bestow him highest.

Meanwhile, SKICC management and employees have also condoled the demise. Expressing shock over the demise, Director SKICC Humayun Bakhshi Javed termed his death as a personal loss. Jeelani also served as Director Tourism Kashmir and used to frequently visit SKICC in connection with organising Tourism related functions and events.

Several tourism trade bodies also expressed condolence over the demise of Jeelani. Chairman, Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), Zahoor Qari said Jeelani had played an important role in promotion of Kashmir tourism during his stint as Director Tourism Kashmir. “Jeelani had a short stint at the Tourism Department but had the best intentions to promote Kashmir as a tourism destination,” Qari said.

Agriculture Technocrats Welfare Association (ATWA) also condoled Jeelani’s demise. “May Allah grant the departed soul with highest place in Jannah and bless the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss,” said Abdul Hamid Shah, President ATWA.