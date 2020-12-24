Altaf Bukhari thanks people for Rawalpora municipal by-poll win

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari on Thursday congratulated the party workers of Amira Kadal constituency for their efforts and performance which resulted in the party’s success in municipal by-elections.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that the party convened a meeting of its workers from Amira Kadal constituency at the party office in Lal Chowk to honour Muhammad Ashraf Dar for his win in the municipal elections from Rawalpora.

The statement said that while felicitating Dar, Bukhari thanked the people of Amira Kadal especially Rawalpora ward for their continued faith in the democratic process and called upon Dar to fulfill the promises made to the people and serve them with honesty and dedication.

He urged the party cadre to devote themselves to public welfare and do their best to mitigate their sufferings without any consideration.

“I understand that our political adversaries are propagating lies and canards and are trying to scuttle our efforts to expose their reality. But let me assure you that it is ultimately the truth that prevails upon falsehood,” Bukhari said in the statement.

The meeting was also attended by Apni Party leaders Ghulam Hassan Mir, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Muhammad Ashraf Mir, Muntazir Mohuiddin, Noor Muhammad Sheikh, Aijaz Ahmad Rather and Nazir Ahmad Dar.