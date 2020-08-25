Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 26, 2020, 12:54 AM

Altaf Bukhari to hold important party meeting today

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 26, 2020, 12:54 AM
File Pic of Altaf Bukhari
File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

JKAP President Syed Altaf Bukhari will hold important party meeting here today wherein political developments across J&K will be discussed including the stand of Gupkar Declaration signatories on Article 370.

Local news agency KNS said after returning from New Delhi, Bukhari will chair a party meeting with senior party leaders here. Quoting sources it said that the recent political developments in J&K including the stand of Gupkar Declaration signatories also likely to be discussed threadbare with senior party functionaries. 

Trending News
Representational Pic

Retired army captain shoots wife with 12-Bore gun in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Farooq, Omar, others offer condolences with Ab Gani Khan

DC B'la chairs CRA committee meeting

CUK managing academic affairs successfully amid pandemic: Hasnain

The meeting is first-of-its-kind in political spectrum in J&K after Gupkar Declaration signatories issued joint statement few days back.

JKAP senior leader Ghulam Hassan Mir confirmed to KNS that the meeting will be held at 3:00 PM and all senior functionaries have already been invited.

Mir added that the meeting is being conducted after a long time as assembly of political workers could not happen due to COVID19 pandemic.

Related News