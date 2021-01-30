Altaf Bukhari urges LG to ensure resumption of train services

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Saturday urged Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to ensure resumption of train services in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The LG should intervene at the earliest and ensure that the commuters are not inflicted anymore sufferings,” a statement of Apni Party issued here quoted Bukhari as saying.

The statement said that Bukhari took a strong exception to the “lackadaisical approach” adopted by the J&K administration which had resulted in unnecessary halt in the railway services, causing immense sufferings to the local commuters.

He said that at a time when the railways services had been resumed in other parts of the country, J&K government seemed to be a mute spectator to the miseries of thousands of people who would primarily avail the cheap and hassle-free railway services on a daily basis.

“Maharashtra government has already resumed the sub urban train services for essential workers, women and other categories months ago. This is apart from the resumption of reserve train services across the country,” Bukhari said in the statement and regretted the “irresponsible approach” of the J&K administration that was yet to formulate the requisite Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for resumption of train services in J&K.

He said that on an average around 15,000 to 20,000 people avail railway services in just Banihal to Baramulla section of the Northern Railways in J&K and it was because of the administrative inertia that this hapless section of commuters had been left high and dry.

“These figures reflect just a section of the passengers who are provided with the tickets by the railway department in Banihal to Baramulla section on a daily basis. Over all, business community, essential workers, patients and student community in particular are suffering direly for want of railway facility,” Bukhari said in the statement.