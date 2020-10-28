Altaf Bukhari, Yaseen greet people on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Apni Party President, Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday extended greetings to people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

While felicitating people especially Muslims, Bukhari hoped that the auspicious occasion would be the harbinger of harmony, peace, progress, and prosperity in J&K.

Bukhari said the occasion of Eid-e-Milad provides the believers an opportunity to pray and seek forgiveness and blessings from the Almighty for the entire mankind. “Let the day be the harbinger of peace and development for Jammu and Kashmir and the whole world,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman Peoples Democratic Front, Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen also greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH). In a statement, Yaseen while felicitating Muslims on both anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) strongly denounced blasphemic remarks of French President. He said Islam is the religion of peace and humanity.