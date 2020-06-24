Altaf Thakur conducts tour of Tral

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesman, Altaf Thakur Wednesday toured Tral area of Pulwama district to take stock of the ongoing developmental works.

In a statement, Thakur said BJP was committed to make Tral one of the model towns of J&K. He was accompanied by national executive member of BJP Muhammad Anwar Khan.

The statement said several delegations met Thakur and apprised him that the main and interior roads in the area should be repaired on a fast track basis.

Thakur said locals told him that government land (Khahcharai) at Chittergam, Tral was used for grazing cattle by locals but the government plans to construct poultry farms against their wishes.

The BJP leader also visited Dadsara block of Tral and met public delegations.