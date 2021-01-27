Amar Singh College condoles student's demise

The administration of Amar Singh College Srinagar has condoled the demise of SuhailGulPadder son of Gul Mohammad Padder, a young science student of the college, who left for heavenly abode due to a cardiac arrest on January 26th, 2020 at his residence Namathpora in Anantnag district.

In a statement, the Principal of the college, Prof Bashir Ahmad Rather, teaching faculty and the non-teaching members of the college, expressed their deep sorrow and grief on his demise and termed it a shocking and irreparable loss. The members expressed their solidarity and sympathy with the grief stricken family at this hour of deep sorrow and grief. The entire college fraternity expressed grave concern over the alarming increase of deaths due to cardiac arrests among the youth in the region during the past two months. The meeting ended with the special prayers for the departed soul and the bereaved family.