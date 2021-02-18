Amar Singh College staff condoles Prof G N Bhat's demise

Amar Singh College staff members Thursday condoled the demise of Prof Ghulam Nabi Bhat.

A statement of Amar Singh College, Srinagar issued here said that the college staff held a condolence meeting at the college and expressed grief over the demise of Prof Bhat, a former professor of economics of the college.

Prof Bhat passed away on February 1, 2021 at his Tengpora, Srinagar residence. The statement said that the teaching and non-teaching staff members of the college expressed deep sorrow and grief on his demise.

It said that recalling the services of Prof Bhat, Amar Singh College Principal Prof B A Rather said the deceased was honest and dedicated to his work.